Provenire Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Angi comprises approximately 1.9% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Angi by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Angi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Angi alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Angi stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 1,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,223.00 and a beta of 1.97. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.