Provenire Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,784 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Provenire Capital LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,784 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.56. 8,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.87. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,652. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.