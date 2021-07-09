Provenire Capital LLC Has $665,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Provenire Capital LLC lessened its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Accolade comprises 2.8% of Provenire Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 124.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after buying an additional 2,938,598 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after buying an additional 1,175,813 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,847,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,178. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -18.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

