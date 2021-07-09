Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

EPR stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

