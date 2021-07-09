Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

