Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $435,000 in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 152.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,123 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

