Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 5,402 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.31 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

