Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $1,913,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $922,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 241.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $126.46 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $14,809,748. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

