PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Downgraded by Macquarie to Neutral

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PMDKY stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Company Profile

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, CafÃ© and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands.

