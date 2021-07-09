Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,314 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 37.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,289,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 22,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,005,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,989,000 after acquiring an additional 76,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

