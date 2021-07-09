Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $1,520,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Datadog by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 53.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.53.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,791 shares of company stock valued at $57,039,244 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

