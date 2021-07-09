Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 138 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,533,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

