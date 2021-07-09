Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,401,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $91,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 295.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after purchasing an additional 520,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.