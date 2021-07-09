Public Mint 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $298,060.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $298,060.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00062610 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 157.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

