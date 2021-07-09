Public Storage (PSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2021 – Public Storage had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/1/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $228.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $266.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $269.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $269.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.69. 7,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,097. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

