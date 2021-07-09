Public Storage (PSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/2/2021 – Public Storage had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 7/1/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $290.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Public Storage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $228.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $266.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $269.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Public Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $269.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:PSA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.69. 7,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,097. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.93.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $77,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
