Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of PXS opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

