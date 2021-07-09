Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FCN. Truist lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FCN opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

