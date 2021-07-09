Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,706,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.