Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of NXPI opened at $195.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 132.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 330,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $66,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 106,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

