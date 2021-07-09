Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -199.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

