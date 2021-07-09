Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $768.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.94.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $796.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $391.08 and a 12-month high of $835.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.39.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

