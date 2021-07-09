Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 180,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

