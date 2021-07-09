Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 132,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,311,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 321,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.47. The company had a trading volume of 77,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.35 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

