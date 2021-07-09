Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $208.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.68. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.