Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 70.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

