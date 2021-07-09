Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $34,000 Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 177,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $35.27 on Friday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

