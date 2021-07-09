Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEO opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $932.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

