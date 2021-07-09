Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,990,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 783,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 192,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $545.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

