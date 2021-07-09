Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 15,941 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 158.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.52.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.62. 28,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

