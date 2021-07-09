Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.55. 61,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,605. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

