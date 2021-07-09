Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,803,000. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 46.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 534,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $157,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 165,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,812,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,336,870 shares of company stock worth $757,747,408. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

FB traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $349.57. The company had a trading volume of 457,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

