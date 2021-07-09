Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 20,165 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 56.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,303. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.09. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

