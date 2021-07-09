Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George Sells 150,000 Shares

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.
