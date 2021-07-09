RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.08 million, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

