RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
RADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.
RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.08 million, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,529.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,435,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,459 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,296,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after purchasing an additional 147,084 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
