Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

