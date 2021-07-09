Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 401,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,857,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,704,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

RRC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

