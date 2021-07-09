Raydium Achieves Market Cap of $180.95 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Raydium has a market cap of $180.95 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00009832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00120998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00164337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,283.23 or 0.99799952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00937477 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,183,471 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.