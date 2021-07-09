Raymond James Increases Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$64.50

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$64.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.81% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$61.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.58.

Methanex stock opened at C$40.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.23. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.31 and a one year high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.69.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6499997 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

