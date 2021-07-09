Raymond James Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $394.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $341.00 to $394.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $374.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

