Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.33.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$18.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.20. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.