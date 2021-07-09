Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RYAM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,875. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.