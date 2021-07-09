ReapChain (REAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $380,677.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $380,677.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

