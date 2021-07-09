Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ING Groep (ING)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ING Groep (NYSE: ING):

7/9/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

6/30/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

6/22/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/21/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

6/4/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/28/2021 – ING Groep had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/11/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

5/10/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – ING Groep had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

