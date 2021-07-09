Redwood Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Redwood Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,066,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,134,868 shares during the period. EPR Properties comprises about 9.2% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $189,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,469. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

