Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

