Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.
Shares of RF opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81.
In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 313,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Regions Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
