Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of RF opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 313,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Regions Financial by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

