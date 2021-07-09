Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 366.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.