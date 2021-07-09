Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 201,237 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.90 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02.

