Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 273,800 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 57.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ AVT opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.