Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Repay were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

